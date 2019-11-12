MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With frigid temperatures approaching and a freeze warning issued for Mobile, Mobile Fire-Rescue offers a few cold weather tips to help citizens and their families keep warm and safe:
- When using space heaters, give adequate space (at least 3 feet in all directions) for proper use. NEVER plug space heaters into extension cords or surge protectors.
- Test in-home smoke alarms/carbon monoxide detectors to ensure working properly.
- Beware of lit candles.
- Check chimneys and vents prior to use. Ensure free of debris (leaves, sticks, etc.), which may prevent adequate air flow and exhaust.
- Call 911 in case of an emergency.
