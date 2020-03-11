MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Local colleges and universities are preparing, should the need arise, to switch to online classes because of the coronavirus.
This comes as universities around the country have already announced plans to make the switch.
The University of South Alabama, Springhill College and the University of Mobile say they are meeting daily to work on final plans so they can be ready if or when the coronavirus comes to Alabama.
“This is a very fluid situation so anything can change at any moment,” said Ashley Rains with Springhill College. “We want to try to be ahead of that so if something does change rapidly then we are prepared.”
Springhill College has about 1,400 students and said they will switch to online classes if cases start popping up in Mobile.
“We want to ensure that whatever it is that we do that safety is the first priority,” Rains said. “Of course, we'd love to stay in the classroom if we could, but if we need to go online, we can.”
The University of Mobile and the University of South Alabama tell FOX10 News they can make the switch too, if the need arises.
“Yes, it is an option,” said Bob Lowry with the University of South Alabama.
“We are currently continuing with our normal operations that include both online and in-person classes, but yes, we are prepared to move all classes online should the need arise,” said Kathy Dean with the University of Mobile.
A student we talked with agreed it is a good idea, in theory.
“There's some classes you that can't really do completely online especially labs for STEM courses, particularly chemistry and some biology courses,” said William Sterrett, a student at South Alabama.
“If it gets serious enough, I think that is probably the only option they have,” said Jonathan Lam, a student at South Alabama. “I feel like they're kind of limited to what they can do you’re not going to be willingly putting students mandatory to come to class.”
