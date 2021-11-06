MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Folks in Downtown Mobile enjoyed the Fall weather with a fun, interactive art project at Isom Clemons Civil Rights Park.

Mobile United brought the UNITY Project to life, helping people come together to spotlight what makes them unique and the same, and how special that is to build a united community.

"There just seems to be so much division these days and so we wanted to highlight how much more we have in common than we have that separates us," said Chris Gibson, Executive Director of Mobile United.

Each person was able to pick from 32 identifiers around the poles that apply to them, intertwining their string as they created their path, adding to the web of unity.

Volunteer Kaitlyn Hudson said she was able to identify with 11 out of the 32 identifiers and said the project truly made her feel unified with everyone that participated.

"I've never really felt more connected to people than really today," said Hudson, "I find this project empowering to people, really like uplifting everyone to just like show there's just more similarities than differences in everyone."

As the colorful web began to grow, people were also able to take chalk and write on the board that read "I am..." and chose a word that makes you proud to be you.

Mobile United hopes the project continues to promote a sense of belonging, diversity, and inclusion within the Mobile community.

The Downtown Mobile Alliance, the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department, and the County Commission also contributed to bringing this project to life.