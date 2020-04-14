Comcast in Mobile is reporting an internet outage that is currently affecting internet services for several thousand subscribers. This outages is also affecting the On Air broadcast of MCPSS TV on 10.6.
Comcast expects to have this issue resolved by 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.
