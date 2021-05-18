MOBILE, Ala. --In partnership with the State of Alabama and Governor Kay Ivey, Comcast today announced it will expand its broadband network to hundreds of residents and businesses in South Mobile County.

Comcast has been awarded a $133,463 grant through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund which is administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

Through this investment and Comcast funding, Comcast will deliver internet services and its full suite of Xfinity services to underserved residents and businesses in Mobile County.

In addition to Comcast’s traditional services, residential customers in the expanded areas of Mobile County will have access to the following Xfinity services:

• Six Xfinity Internet service options including gigabit-speed internet, offering a variety of speed tiers for today’s smart homes;

• Xfinity xFi, allowing high-speed Internet customers to personalize and control their in-home Wi-Fi experience;

• Xfinity Flex, a simplified streaming solution for Xfinity Internet customers who do not want traditional TV video service;

• The X1 entertainment platform and voice remote;

• Xfinity Stream, offering thousands of Xfinity On Demand movies and shows, and access to the DVR library; and

• Xfinity Home, a total home security and automation solution

Businesses in the expanded areas of Mobile County will also have access to a full suite of Comcast Business internet, voice, and video services.