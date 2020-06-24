MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As severe weather rolled in our Stormtracker fleet hit the road. As tornado warnings popped up -- FOX 10 Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith got busy tracking radar.
From TV to FOX 10's breaking mobile weather alerts -- we had you covered on every platform.
"We've watched this thing come across the delta and it looks like this storm is coming into the heart of Daphne now as a severe thunderstorm without question," said Jason talking about the storm as we took a live look from our Daphne camera.
There was storm activity on both sides of the bay and beyond. Those same thunderstorms brought with it lightning in Midtown.
"Very loud, enormously loud. Scary loud where it shook our house," said Dorothy Cromer, lives on Houston Street.
Cromer lives a few lives a few doors down from where lightning struck a home on Houston Street. Mobile Fire-Rescue was there within minutes. They said there was a light haze of smoke in the air but no significant damage.
Lee: "It's a sever weather day... were you guys on alert?" -- "Yes, we had the TV on your channel," said Cromer.
Lee: "We love to hear that." -- "And we definitely got the alert and we were weather wise," added Cromer.
Alabama Power got busy restoring electricity, as crews began clearing downed trees across the Port City.
"These 14 calls we received were 100% road blockages on major roadways some in neighborhoods. It's all the same -- we have got to get to it as quick as we can," said Peter Toler, Arborist with City of Mobile. "Typical day in the City of Mobile when weather comes through."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.