PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – A community activist who pushed in vain to persuade city leaders to reopen parks said Friday he was grateful the City Council finally has agreed to do so and praised FOX10 News for spotlighting the issue.

“I definitely want to thank you and FOX10 News for coming out here and covering this story, because if not, this issue would have been put off and put off and put off, and our kids would have still been in the streets and playing,” said the activist, Quinn Austin-Pugh.

Austin-Pugh said citizens had been complaining for a long time that the city was taking an unnecessarily cautious approach to COVID-19.

“You played most pivotal role in this,” he said. “You know, like I said, this fight to reopen the parks had been going on back and forth for months now.”

The council voted Thursday night reopen the parks starting on June 1. Previously, city leaders had not planned to even consider the issue before June. Last week, Mayor Jimmie Gardner and other leaders said the pandemic was still too dangerous for the parks to reopen.

That position said Prichard against current trends. Parks are open in most other places. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has lifted pandemic restrictions. Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says outdoor transmission is rare and that parks can be safely open as long as certain safety precautions are in place.

Councilwoman Annie Williams, whose district includes most of the city’s parks, pointed to the current CDC recommendations.

“I think it’s about time that the parks do open,” she said. “We have people that need to walk that have had open-heart surgeries and things. And we have citizens that are out there walking.”

Gardner said after the meeting that he, too, wants the parks to reopen. But he added that it is important people follow the rules laid out by the council. Those include social distancing, hand-washing and sanitizing equipment. Youth football teams can practice for up to an hour and a half, and attendance at games will be capped at 200.

“The coronavirus is alive and well,” he said. “But we still need to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to make sure that the citizens are safe.”

Austin-Pugh told FOX10 News that the council should have acted long ago. But he added that he welcomes the action now.

“I’m over-joyous that the kids have the opportunity to be able to come out here to the parks and enjoy themselves,” he said. “Families can be able to come together again in the city of Prichard and be able to enjoy the parks.”

Austin-Pugh said the next order of business is for the city to cut back the long grass and weeds that have grown on properties like Fagersrom Municipal Park in Eight Mile.

There are other signs that the pandemic’s grip on Prichard is easing. A week from Saturday, the city will host a Memorial Day parade.