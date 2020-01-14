WEST MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Construction crews are getting ready to move some dirt in West Mobile. That is because a major road project is now underway, and it has been years in the making.
“We've been waiting for this for a while,” said Josh Woods, Executive Director of ‘The Grounds’. “I want to say there have always been conversations for the last 20 years this has been talked about.”
The mile long stretch of Ziegler Boulevard, between Cody and Schillinger is not the road less traveled, in fact it is quite the opposite.
“It's going to offer a lot more options as far as traffic flow in, traffic flow out,” Woods said.
ALDOT is expanding the current two lanes to five. including a center turn lane.
“I think that it will probably kind of deter some accidents that may happen,” said Warren Johnson, who lives nearby.
The upgrades are not going to be without some headaches, there will be some lane closures during construction and traffic shifts as it gets closer and closer to being finished.
“I think it will be worth the wait,” Johnson said.
"The Grounds" will probably see the biggest benefit. For Woods, those construction challenges will be worth it in the end.
“I think for us this is going to be a major improvement,” he said. “Once it's finished it's going to improve the patronage and guest experience.”
The project will cost nearly $8 million because of the added lanes and new drainage.
The whole project is set to be wrapped up by late 2021.
