MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Port City never ceases to amaze us when it comes to giving. Just like they've done every year, they've helped meet the need for our FOX10 Caring Gifts Toy Drive.

We started bright and early Friday morning collecting toys at the Walmart on the Beltline. One of our partners, Mercedes Benz of Mobile, lending us a huge van to fill.

"Coming off of really our second year of the pandemic, things have not been good for a lot of people. We just want to help out," said Jim Sullivan, Mercedes Benz of Mobile general manager.

And they're the not only ones. Fausak Tires once again are giving back.

"Because people need us. People less fortunate need helping hands and we like being those helping hands," said Chris Fausak, Fausak Tires & Service co-owner.

From dolls to bikes to footballs and basketballs every toy helps us meet the need to make Christmas merry for thousands of kids in Mobile and Baldwin County.

"Lots of people don't have money. And I know they can't afford it. But God has blessed me with a decent job. I thought I'd donate," said one woman who donated.

Lenise: "That is so sweet."

"And I'll do it next time y'all are out here," the woman.

Cub Scout Pack 147 also donated to the cause. Brothers Gaillard and Walt Passmore dropped off their donations after school.

"We each collected $20 from doing chores around the house and then last night we came here to Walmart and we bought some toys," said Gaillard Passmore with Cub Scout Pack 147.

Lenise: "Walt, which toy did you pick for your person?"

Walt: "I picked a Lego set."

Lenise: "You like Legos?"

Walt: "Yes ma'am."

One thing that is not on short supply -- those willing to help out.

"Giving... I was explaining to my granddaughter that giving is just so good. It feels great. It's just giving... It's all that I wanted to do... plus, meet everyone here," said John Farmer.

"Just to give back to our community.... that is Thompson Engineering's -- it's one of our core values and we truly believe in giving back," said Dana Glass, Thompson Engineering.

And just like that, a full day of caring and giving equals mission accomplished.

"Earlier this week I was biting my nails out of fear we wouldn't have enough toys to fill the need we currently have -- and look what you did -- this is what our community does for each other," said Amanda Gonzales, Volunteers of America Southeast director of development.

Now comes the real work. the VOA will begin sorting and distributing the toys just in time for Christmas.

As many toys as we collected, we still need more. If you'd like to donate a toy, you can drop them off at our FOX10 Studio at 1501 Satchel Paige, Mercedes Benz of Mobile on Dauphin Street, any Fausak Tires location, and the VOA Office on Hillcrest through next Thursday, Dec. 16.