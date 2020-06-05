After Sunday's protests in Mobile and protests throughout the week, Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced he would sit down with protestors about creating a plan to move forward.
That meeting happened Friday in a closed door setting. The mayor's office did not allow media in nor did it give any information on what happened.
FOX 10 News was able to catch up with Arianna McArthur who was on the front lines of Sunday's protest.
McArthur immediately applauded Mayor Stimpson for even having a sit down conversation.
McArthur said through conversation during the meeting, it was clear that there's a really big divide in our community.
She said the community discussed what the city is already doing and what community members would like to see changed.
McArthur explained this conversation is a good start but she believes it needs to happen with the entire community.
“I do feel like people were hurt. I feel like people gave their authentic feelings and they were able to express themselves. I’m really just looking forward to seeing where it goes next. Like i said people are tired of talking, we’ve had these conversations. I think the next thing is we actually have to take actions and measurable things that we can hold them accountable for,” McArthur told FOX 10 News.
McArthur also said police and the community must bridge the gap through education and conversation. She said she would like to see the city put more resources into the black community in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.