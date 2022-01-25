MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile’s City Council redistricting remained a hot topic at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Community members from all over the city came out to speak about the current proposal and many of them shared the same transparency and fairness message.

“When you have these maps drawn up and created, please take into consideration to have them fair and equitable,” said Shalela Dowdy.

“This plan should be all we can all own, an open and honest process would go a long way in achieving that goal,” said Rev. Jim Flowers.

Mobile city leaders are knee deep in the process to redraw the lines of Mobile’s City Council districts with the final draft still at least two weeks away.

Community members, including Flowers from All Saints Episcopal Church speaking up at Tuesday’s meeting. He would like to see the City Council reflect the area.

Based off the 2022 census, Mobile is a minority majority city and some believe a fourth city council seat should have a black majority.

“It’s an issue of fairness and beyond that it’s an issue of justice,” Flowers said.

Flowers leads a mostly white congregation, but he says they view this redistricting as vitally important to the community.

“Clearly the gospel has called us to love our neighbor,” he said.

One of the things community members are pushing for is transparency.

The city launched a new website to show the current proposed districts and allow people to submit feedback.

“It’s absolutely essential that people do have faith in the process that exists and that’s what we’re going to be focusing on,” said District 6 Councilmember Scott Jones.

“This time we have a clear process that gives us the opportunity for the both the public to be involved and also for the council to be involved as we go through the process,” said District 2 Councilmember William Carroll.

Carroll is one of those who wants to see a fourth black majority district. He says the only way to make that happen is to have the voting population to support it. Community members think that move will go a long way.

“We’ve been disenfranchised for a long time in this city and now we’ve got the numbers so why not try and make sure we have the adequate representation,” Dowdy said.

The City of Mobile is hosting town halls and community meetings on the issue in the coming weeks.

The proposed redistricting map is updated with feedback every Wednesday with the final draft due by February 12th.