Community supporting war veteran in need

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A local couple is doing what they can to support a struggling veteran.
Jerry and Patty Barton led a fundraiser at the American Legion Post 250 in Theodore to help raise money for Don Benson, a Vietnam War veteran who has been hit hard with health issues and medical bills.
Along with a handful of sponsors, the Bartons offered up raffles and sold homemade cakes and Christmas wreaths.
Patty Barton said, "He's a veteran so we just feel like we should give back as he's given to us."
If you want to help Benson, you can call Jerry and Patty Barton at 251-423-0844.
