MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- While compromise on the $2000 stimulus checks does not look good -- lawmakers technically have until Sunday at noon to strike a deal. That's when the new Congress convenes. It also marks the end of Congressman Bradley Byrne's time in Congress.
"Well, I'm leaving Congress -- so I've got to get something new to do. And I'll miss being in Congress," said Byrne.
Byrne has served Alabama's 1st Congressional District since 2014. From his work locally to get a new VA outpatient center -- to getting Alabama's red snapper season back, Byrne says there's been many proud moments.
"All the work we've done in Austal here... All the work that I and others have done to try and rebuild the defense of the country. I think the tax reform bill we passed a couple of years ago was a tremendous thing," recalled Byrne.
Giving up his Congressional seat, Byrne gave it a go for Senate. Even though he performed very well in Mobile and Baldwin counties -- it wasn't enough.
"Serving in Congress is an incredible privilege and I've considered it a great honor and I've enjoyed it. Lee: Any regrets? Byrne: Yeah -- I wish I hadn't run for Senate. (Laughs). Because I put myself and my family and friends through -- it's an awful lot. And once Senator Sessions got into the race he essentially blocked me. Although he could never get elected himself and that was pretty clear. So yeah, I wish I could have that one back because I would have all those months of my life back... But hey that's life."
While Byrne says his plans for the future are uncertain -- he wouldn't rule out putting his name back on the ballot.
"You never say never... But I don't have any present intent to do anything like that. I'm not looking to do that. I'm not thinking about doing it. My service in public life has always been service. It's not a career. I have another career. And I don't need to be in political office to have a career. So if there's not the right position -- where I think I'm adding and performing a service to the public -- there's not reason for me to run for it," said Byrne.
Technically Byrne is on standby in case he has to go back to Washington at the last minute, but says he doesn't expect to get called.
