MOBILE, Ala. --Congressman Jerry Carl is to hold Town Halls in Baldwin, Mobile, and Monroe Counties next week.
The schedule is as follows:
Monroeville
WHEN: Monday, July 12, 2021, from 11:00 am – noon CST
WHERE: 125 East Claiborne Street, Monroeville, AL
Orange Beach
WHEN: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am CST
WHERE: 4099 Orange Beach Blvd, Orange Beach, AL
Fairhope
WHEN: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CST
WHERE: 161 N Section St, Fairhope, AL
Prichard
WHEN: Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 10:30 am – 11:30 am CST
WHERE: 216 E Prichard Ave, Mobile, AL
