MOBILE, Ala. --Congressman Jerry Carl is to hold Town Halls in Baldwin, Mobile, and Monroe Counties next week.

The schedule is as follows:

Monroeville

WHEN: Monday, July 12, 2021, from 11:00 am – noon CST

WHERE: 125 East Claiborne Street, Monroeville, AL

Orange Beach

WHEN: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am CST

WHERE: 4099 Orange Beach Blvd, Orange Beach, AL

Fairhope

WHEN: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CST

WHERE: 161 N Section St, Fairhope, AL

Prichard

WHEN: Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 10:30 am – 11:30 am CST

WHERE: 216 E Prichard Ave, Mobile, AL

