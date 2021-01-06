WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) announced that, given the opportunity, he will vote to challenge electors from states with verified voter fraud and irregularities.
In a release, Congressman Carl states:
“Since November 3rd, I have had legitimate concerns about the integrity of our elections process because multiple states had significant issues with the way they conducted their elections. Several of my colleagues and I have gone to great lengths investigating these issues, and we have been greatly troubled by the answers we have found.” said Carl.
“Americans deserve the right to participate in free and fair elections, but many voters feel they were robbed of this opportunity. As a member of Congress, I have a duty to challenge fraudulent elections and protect the integrity of future elections.”
