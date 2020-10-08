MOBILE, Ala. –Conti Street between Royal Street and St. Emanuel Street will be closed beginning Monday, October 12 through Friday, October 23 for the Alabama Power Duct Bank project.
Northbound Royal Street between Government and Conti will continue to be closed until approximately Friday, October 16.
