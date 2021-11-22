MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County School Board approved contracts for the construction of football stadiums at Vigor High School and Leflore High School.

The Vigor stadium will cost around $5.4 million with the winning bid coming from Ben M. Radcliff Contractors.

The LeFlore stadium was awarded to Youngblood-Barrett Construction & Engineering, LLC at a cost of $5 million.

In May 2021, the board voted to move forward with building on-campus stadiums at the two schools along with B.C. Rain, Davidson, and Williamson High Schools.

Once all of the stadiums are built, that will leave Murphy as the only public high school in Mobile County without its own stadium. The system said a stadium on the Murphy campus would be difficult because of the location.

Murphy played its home games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, but Mobile County Public Schools said its schools will no longer play at Ladd after a shooting in October left five people hurt. The system has not announced where Murphy will play next season.