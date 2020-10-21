MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Convicted child killer Heather Keaton was back in court in Mobile today.
This comes after the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals earlier in the month overturned the death sentence against Keaton for the 2010 murders of her step-children. Keaton and her common-law husband, John DeBlase, were convicted of the murders of DeBlase's two young children.
The appeals court ruled that Keaton's constitutional rights were violated because she was not allowed to make a statement on her own behalf at sentencing.
The defense has filed six motions to take the death penalty off the table.
One of the defense arguments today was that Keaton’s conduct in prison/jail over the last five and half years be considered when the judge makes his decision.
The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office argued that is beyond the scope of what the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ruled – arguing she should be able to say anything she wants on her behalf before re-sentencing but that entering new records was beyond the ruling.
The defense also talked about how Keaton has since gone blind, and that her relationships with her family and people in prison should be considered – how it will impact them.
District Attorney Ashley Rich also in court argued that, if that is the case, then prosecutors should be able to get the victims’ family members in court and hear how they are still impacted and having to live with what Keaton did.
The defense attorneys also told the judge they believe COVID is impacting how they communicate and meet with their client. They said they are not able to meet with her and can’t get privileged and private phone calls to prepare her for making her statement before sentencing.
Rich countered by saying the judge has the authority to call Metro Jail and make those arrangements so the defense can meet with their client.
Rich was not allowed to talk to the media because of a gag order. But in court she said: “Your honor, we have always sought the death penalty and will continue to seek the death penalty because we are doing what the law is saying to do. It’s irrelevant whether she (Keaton) has been a good girl in jail.”
Based on the ruling from the appeals court, they have 49 days to resentence Keaton and give her the opportunity to speak before sentencing. That deadline is Nov. 24.
A new court date has been set for Nov. 17 at 9:30 a.m.
The defense wanted it to be live-streamed due to logistics and have media and other family members in another room listening in. Rich objected, saying this is a capital murder case and she did not want the risk of someone in the other room not hearing something and there be a motion filed later.
Richard DeBlase, the victims’ grandfather, spoke to FOX10 News after the court hearing. His son is in prison for the killings and was sentenced to death. He was very emotional and said, “He made a promise to make sure she pays for what she did and stays in jail. And there’s nothing she can say that will change his mind. What about those two dead children?” said DeBlase.
