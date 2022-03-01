Lawyers for the Justice Department and a Mobile doctor convicted of writing illegal prescriptions tangled for more than 90 minutes Tuesday in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Those arguments essentially boil down to a single issue: Should the judge have instructed the jury that there is an exception to the law that allowed Dr. Xiulu Ruan be acquitted if they found he was acting in “good faith” when he wrote prescriptions for painkillers that were not medically necessary and outside the course of normal practice.

“Dr. Ruan received little more in the instruction than he would have gotten in a civil malpractice action in Alabama, attorney Lawrence Robbins said.

Robbins urged the justices to overturn Ruan’s conviction and send the case down to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals with instructions either to throw out the charges entirely or order a new trial.

Beau Brindley, an attorney who represents a doctor convicted of the same offense in Wyoming, argued that the good faith exception is necessary to differentiate between doctors who make mistakes and those who use their licenses to become drug dealers.

“The question under (the statute) is not whether a doctor was a bad doctor but whether he was a drug dealer,” he said. “Thus under (the statute) any good faith definition must be based solely on the sincerity of the doctor’s purpose in writing the prescription.”

But Eric Feigin, the deputy solicitor general, argued that the convicted doctors want to transform their medical registrations into licenses to act as drug dealers.

“They want to be free of any obligation even to undertake any minimal effort to act like doctors when they prescribe dangerous, highly addictive, and, in one case, lethal dosages of drugs to trusting and vulnerable patients,” he said.

Feigin said a doctor cannot choose to “deal with the most dangerous drugs that we have” and then “invoke (his license) to shield all drug dealing that he’s running in the guise of a doctor’s office.”

The justices peppered both sides with arcane questions of law, hypotheticals and even grammar.

At one point, Justice Samuel Alito asked Robbins if the adverbs “knowingly” and “intentionally” in the statute could modify the clause “except as authorized by law” that precedes those words in the text. Robbins said they could.

“Well, I think my old English teacher would say ‘no,’ you’ve gotten that answer wrong,” Alito said.

Later, Justice Stephen Breyer seemed to agree with Robbins.

“It’s just that I had a different English teacher,” he said.

Chief Justice John Roberts posed a case of a driver moving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

“And you say, ‘Oh, no, I thought it was 70 miles per hour,’” he said. “You still get the ticket, right?”

Robbins agreed the driver is still on hook for the ticked but argued that speeding is a “classic case of a regulatory offense” where state of mind is not an issue. That is different, he argued, from a criminal case that can result in decades of imprisonment.

“When you're talking about sending doctors, or anybody for that matter, to jail for mandatory-minimums of decades in prison, this is not a regulatory offense,” he said.

Brindley, the attorney for Wyoming Dr. Shakeel Kahn, said there are plenty of options for holding doctors accountable for deviations from medical standards without criminalizing mistakes. Doing so, he said, would make the Drug Enforcement Administration a “de facto national medical board that’s never been authorized.”

Alito asked Robbins where the “good faith” exception comes form.

“I don’t know where that words comes from at all,” he said. “It’s nowhere.”

Robbins conceded that the phrase does not appear in the statute. He said it was “useful shorthand” for what it means to do something “knowingly and intentionally,” something the courts have applied in other contexts.

He asked Alito to consider the impact of the standard he suggests.

“In that world, a doctor’s only defense would be that he didn’t know he was prescribing a controlled substance,” he said. “And I suggest that that would mean that the only doctors who could possibly be acquitted have prescribed the medicine in a coma.”