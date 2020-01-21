A convicted murderer and a suspect in an armed robbery at CEFCO gas station on Spring Hill Avenue could face life in prison, if convicted.
"There will be no more probation or anything like that," said Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Deborah Tillman.
The Mobile County District Attorney's Office is pushing to keep 34-year-old Reginald Blevins behind bars.
"If we are able to convince a jury of 12 people to convict him. He's looking at what we call LWOP, life without the possibility of parole," Tillman said.
Blevins was out on probation after serving 3 years of a 20 year sentence for the murder of Joey O'Brien.
Blevins randomly shot and killed O'Brien back in October 2013.
Mobile Police said officers responded to the CEFCO Gas Station after hearing shots being fired in the area.
Investigators said the store clerk confronted Blevins for shoplifting. Detectives said Blevins pulled a gun and shot the clerk, then fled the scene.
"Based on his prior records we are going to do everything that we can to convict him of these offenses. The robbery is a class A felony and based on his prior felony conviction. He will be looking at life with the possibility of parole," Tillman said.
The victim is expected to be okay. That person was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
"We are going to continue to try and have his probation revoked. We will have to have a hearing, the judge will have to make a decision. If we are successful with that, he will have to go back for the remainder of that 20 year sentence, which is supposed to be 17 years," Tillman explained.
Court records show Blevins' probation officer had already filed to have his probation revoked on December 19.
More court documents show that Blevins allegedly threatened to kill his father and his father's wife. The DA's office said this is a municipal case but they are working with the city on it.
