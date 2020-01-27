MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A convicted rapist and kidnapper will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Steven King sentenced to life without parole for crimes he committed in 2015.
King kidnapped a mother and her three young children at gunpoint during a home invasion in Theodore. After dropping the kids off in Prichard, King then raped the woman. Police were able to find her by tracking her cell phone location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.