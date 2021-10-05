Cory Penn defeats Herman Thomas in District 1 runoff

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Cory Penn will be the next person to represent District 1 on the Mobile City Council.
Penn beat Herman Thomas in the runoff election by earning 59 percent of the vote.
He will take the seat currently held by Fred Richardson, who retired from the council in an unsuccessful bid for Mayor of Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.