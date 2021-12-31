Mobile, Ala. (WALA)—The Alabama Crimson Tide and Cincinnati Bearcats faced off in today’s Cotton Bowl for a ticket to the National Championship, and the Tide came out on top.

A downcast and foggy day didn’t stop people from cheering on the Tide downtown. Bars and restaurants were still full.

“I love downtown Mobile,” said William Brown. “We come down here a lot, and I’m an Alabama roll tide fan. Roll tide!”

Some fans gave their halftime predictions.

“We believe 100% we are going to win,” said Bridget Felder. “Roll tide!”

Bama conquered with a final score of 27-6, now heading to the National Championship for yet another year.

“I am very excited, but are we surprised?” said Pakiesha Dowling. “No, we are not. We are champions.”

But who will they be up against? A Michigan fan himself said he's ready for Bama.

“Once we dispose of Georgia, we on our way Bama,” said Aakien Johnson, Michigan fan.

The Crimson Tide will go on to play in the National Championship January 10 in Indianapolis.