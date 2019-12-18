There are some new numbers out from Airbus officials about construction, production, and employment at their Mobile facility.
If you haven't checked out construction on the new assembly facility to build A220's in a while, you may be surprised.
The outside of the main assembly hall is standing, and the flight line and final phase hangars are open and in operation.
The facility is expected to be complete by the middle of next year.
And Airbus officials say they've started construction on the first five A220's.
Recently, United Airlines has ordered a new extra long range version of a jet Airbus builds in Mobile.
It's called an A321XLR
FOX10 News asked Airbus Mobile General Manager Daryl Taylor about the possibility those could be built here in Mobile, too.
Taylor said, "The 321XLR, obviously, that's the new program to continue the life and the development of our 321. There's no specific reason why we wouldn't build that, as you can see from the orders. United just taking orders of those, certainly U.S. Customs wants to pick that aircraft up. There'll be some minor industrial requirements. Ultimately, we'll decide where the best place to build those aircraft is, but I would expect Mobile to be one of those locations."
Airbus officials say they now employ more than 1000 people and are still hiring.
Here's a link to the Airbus site for available jobs and how to apply: https://airbususmanufacturing.applicantpro.com/jobs/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.