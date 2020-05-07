Could some Alabama counties be taken out of the Safer at Home order, while others stay in them?
A Mobile County Health Department epidemiologist raised that possibility Thursday afternoon at a news conference.
Mobile County continues to lead all Alabama counties in the number of cases and deaths in the state.
Mobile County Health Department officials report more than 1300 cases in Mobile Thursday with 77 deaths.
Dr. Rendi Murphree said Mobile County is nowhere close to having a 14 day downward trajectory in any of the categories listed by the White House, like documented COVID cases.
She said Mobile is still in a slightly increasing trajectory.
Dr. Murphree said, "But, you know, the worst may not be over for us and, so, where you may see regions of the state that have slowed down more quickly than we have, they may be able to lift restrictions, where it's not going to be a whole state at once, potentially."
However, Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold did issue a statement late Thursday afternoon saying, when you compare the number of cases per 100,000 population, Alabama has the lowest number among the southeastern United States, and further lifting of restrictions is being considered.
