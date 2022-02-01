City council members approved a gunshot detection system to come to Mobile.
The Shot Spotter technology will be installed as violent crimes saw an increase in the Port City last year.
The system uses a network of microphones and sensors to detect gunshots. The tech can pinpoint shooting locations within 82 feet, city leaders said. It will then notify police of a reported gunshot within a minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.