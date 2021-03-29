MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile City Council President Levon C. Manzie has announced a new housing rehabilitation initiative, ‘A New View for District 2,’ which will launch this week.

Officials say the program will provide up to $5,000 for exterior improvements for the homes of 60 residents of District 2.

“While we have taken on countless projects aimed at improving our city’s infrastructure, many of our neighborhoods continue to suffer as a result of homes in disrepair,” said Manzie. “This program allows us to assist our residents while tackling that remaining issue in our efforts to turn our neighborhoods around.”

Manzie proposed the initiative last Fall and it passed the council unanimously. It is funded by $300,000 he allocated from District 2’s Council Capital Improvement Program funds.

The grants can be used for exterior work including roofing, exterior painting, installing ramps, etc. The application period opens this Thursday, April 1st. For more information on the program, eligibility and the application process, those interested should call: 251-208-6294.