MOBILE, Ala. — Councilman Fred Richardson has issued the following statement on Amtrak’s commitment to restore passenger rail service between the City of Mobile and City of New Orleans:

“This is a game-changer for our City and our Citizens! The return of passenger rail to our City is KEY in our continuing efforts to make Mobile a major tourist destination. This will provide tourists a new way to reach our city – to spend a night or two before boarding a cruise, enjoy a more relaxed and family friendly Mardi Gras OR attend the world-famous MoonPie Drop! In doing so, it will also help hundreds of our local businesses that rely on the tourism industry and our many citizens employed by them.

“In addition, it will greatly improve quality of life for our current residents who will now be able to travel the Gulf Coast affordably, whether they own a vehicle or not.

“This development has been a long-time coming and we are more than ready. It is truly time to celebrate!”