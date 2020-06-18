MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County officials are taking steps this morning to try to prevent COVID-19 in Metro Jail.
County Commissioners passed a resolution to spend approximately $30,000 to buy ultraviolet irradiation equipment for the jail.
It would be used to sanitize rooms, vehicle and equipment. The resolution was passed as part of the COVID-19 emergency declaration.
