A big bond was set for a local neurosurgeon who's charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed a medical student.
Dr. Jonathan Nakhla posted bail and was released from Metro jail at 5 pm today.
Court documents show investigators believe Nakhla was driving 138 miles per hour at the time of the crash. However, Nakhla's attorney Dennis Knizley said he wasn't.
"The black box on the car said that he was going 138 miles an hour. Well you don't know that. Event data recorders record the speed of the tire going around and as they said in court today, the car flipped," Knizley said. "Once the tire is no longer in contact with the surface, it no longer indicates the speed of the car but it indicates the tire...so you know how fast the tire is going."
His bond was set by a judge Wednesday at $200,000. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright said it's because of the "circumstances" of the case.
Mobile Police told FOX 10 News that Nakhla's blood alcohol level was over the legal limit when the crash happened.
ADA Wright said the District Attorney's office was pleased with Nakhla's bond amount, in addition to some other things the judge approved.
"He required that the defendant surrender his passport today and that he was not allowed to leave the state of Alabama," Wright explained.
The DA's office also requested that Nakhla's license be suspended, but the judge denied that request.
A preliminary hearing is set for September 2nd.
