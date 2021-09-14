Tillman's Corner, Ala. (WALA)-- New court documents shed light on what may have happened leading up to bullets flying at Alorica in Tillman's Corner late last month.

Dierra Golston was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly opened fire on two women who police say were hitting her car with baseball bats.

Video taken from that afternoon shows 25-year-old Golston shooting a gun at least 8 times in the Alorica parking lot on August 31.

Originally, Golston was not charged because MPD said she acted in self-defense, but it was later determined not to be self-defense. She was charged with reckless endangerment, discharging a gun in city limits, and firing into a building or vehicle.

According to new court documents, just one day before, Golston allegedly keyed and slashed all four tires of her ex-boyfriend's car.

The documents also show she shot into the car and a friend of the ex-boyfriend was standing nearby.

That friend was one of the women who allegedly hit Golston's car with a bat the next day.

FOX 10 reach out to Golston's attorney, but he declined to comment on the case.