WILMER, Ala (WALA) – Court documents are shedding light on the search of a Wilmer property over the weekend where a body believed to be that of a missing teen was found.
During the search on Saturday, investigators say they found three things: Skeletal remains with hair and a blue shirt, a red lighter, and a blue piece of cloth.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they have reason to believe it is the body of a teen, Nancie Cowan, missing since November 2007.
Eldee George Henage, who used to live on the property, was arrested by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office Monday. He is being charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the case. Officials say the abuse of a corpse charge is for not properly burying a body.
Cowan was reported missing by her mother in 2007 at the age of 19.
Sheriff's officials say Henage was an inmate and confessed to strangling a woman in 2007.
According to the court documents, it appears investigators are not sure when the exact murder happened. They believe it happened between 11/23/07 to 1/18/08.
Officials are awaiting forensic work to determine if the remains are a match for the missing woman.
Henage is set to have a bond hearing Wednesday morning.
