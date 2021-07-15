MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A decorated Mobile police officer arrested Wednesday on domestic violence charges repeatedly abused his wife, according to allegations laid out in court documents.

Police booked Daniel Lee Marlin, 36, in Mobile County Metro Jail on Wednesday on charges of domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence emergency call. He is free on bail. The Mobile Police Department placed him on administrative leave.

Marlin, who joined the police force in March 2016 and won Officer of the Month honors in August 2018, did not answer a phone call or respond to a text message seeking comment.

On Wednesday, Marlin’s wife of less than a year, filed a protection-from-abuse petition. She alleged that the most recent physical abused occurred the previous day at her residence. But the woman wrote that “the abuse has been a continual thing.”

During the most recent incident, she wrote, “The defendant was angry. I was on the phone with his mistress, my friend, he took my computer out of my hands threw it in the pool.”

The woman wrote that Marlin took away her cell phone and refused to let her call the police. She alleges that he struck her in the face with the laptop and then broke door frame trying to get inside the house she had run into.

The woman alleges that on July 7, Marlin thought she was recording him and then assaulted her. She wrote that he “pushed me to the ground and tried to break my phone. He caused bruising to my right hip.”

She wrote that her 3-year-old daughter was terrified.

The woman wrote that she found out about her husband’s mistress on May 30. She alleges that he got angry, pushed her back against the kitchen sink and placed his hand around her neck, bending her head into the sink.

“I’m going to break your (expletive) neck,” he told, according to the complaint.

The woman wrote that her 3- and 9-year-old daughters witnessed the entire incident.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Sherman on Thursday granted the protective order and instructed Marlin not to have any contact with his wife except on matters related to the health, education and welfare of the child they have in common.

That case will be set for a hearing. Meanwhile, the criminal charges will proceed on a different track.

Marlin and another officer in December 2017 fatally shot a man authorities said was stabbing a woman inside a car that had just crashed near the Dauphin Island Parkway exit of Interstate 10.