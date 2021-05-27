MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.6 million to assist Calhoun, Mobile and Montgomery counties with their continued efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards are part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Ivey will announce additional grants to other Alabama cities and counties as applications are processed. The grant funds are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.

“Our counties have shown remarkable abilities in navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic and getting back to the duties at hand,” Ivey said for a news release. “I am hopeful these funds will help speed up that process as the recovery from COVID-19 continues.”

Calhoun County was awarded $600,000 to provide three mobile medical units that can be used for COVID testing and vaccinations as well as other future needs.

Mobile County was awarded $700,000 to purchase personal protection equipment for emergency officials and first responders. Additionally, funds will be used for local food banks to assist low and moderate-income families in the county.

Montgomery County was awarded $300,000 and will help supply food to qualified low- and moderate-income families.

The funds were made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and can be used to support COVID-19 testing and vaccinations; rental, mortgage and utility assistance; assistance to food banks and pantries; job creation and business assistance and related projects to provide pandemic relief.

Alabama counties and entitlement communities receiving the CDBG-COVID funds were required to make an application with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“Alabama counties did a tremendous job of assessing their situations and working together for projects that will benefit their residents now and in later years,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA joins Governor Ivey in looking forward to the positive impact that these funds will make in these counties.”

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.