MOBILE COUNTY Ala, (WALA) Despite the bad weather the COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic is being held Saturday.
The event is happening at the Highpoint Baptist Church on Lott Road in Eight Mile from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. No appointment is necessary. Anyone 18 years or older are eligible to receive the vaccine.
