CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -- COVID-19 impacting Chickasaw City Schools as school leaders close down the kindergarten wing just to be safe.
Chickasaw City Schools Superintendent David Wofford says they only have one confirmed case of COVID-19, but says there have been a number of kindergarten students and staff members out with symptoms -- prompting the closure of the kindergarten hall.
"We had quite a few kids out with possible symptoms. We also had a lot of staff members in that grade level that were out as a close contact or symptomatic. And because we keep them in pods where they all stay together we just felt out of an abundance of caution it would be best to shut that area down for the next few days," said Wofford.
Over the next week, the kindergarten hall will be deep-cleaned and sanitized.
It comes a week after State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey laid out his plans for 2021 -- but reiterated decisions will be left to local leaders.
“There’s no move for us to remove local control from those superintendents. We just are encouraging them and working with them as best we can to get everybody back in the classroom," said Dr. Mackey.
"They have left a lot of autonomy to each district and I'm glad that they do because what works in Chickasaw might not work in Huntsville," said Wofford.
Superintendent Wofford says he remains hopeful we're closer to putting COVID behind us, but until then will continue to monitor it closely.
"It's very much a challenge -- but we just go at it each day and the ultimate thing is trying to keep our staff members and students safe," said Wofford.
The students are set to return to class on January 6th. But Superintendent Wofford says they plan to do e-learning from home for the 6th, 7th, and 8th and have everyone return on the 11th -- giving at a total of 10 days from New Years and 15 days from Christmas.
