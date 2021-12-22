MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- New COVID guidelines were released Wednesday for the College Football Playoff and all eyes will be on the Cotton and Orange Bowls.

Teams will be disqualified if they can't field a team to play. So, if one team can't play, the other will move forward. If both can't play, the other semi-final game will be for the national title. If three teams can't play, the last one standing will be crowned national champions.

And if all goes well in the semi-final, January 10th and the national championship game will be in play.

But, if one team has issues with COVID, the game could be rescheduled for no later than Friday, January 14th. After that date, the team will forfeit, and the opponent will be named national champs.

If both teams can't play and the game can't be rescheduled for the 14th, the game will be declared no contest and there will be no national champion this year.

We've already seen one team impacted by COVID. Texas A&M announced today that they would be pulling out of the gator bowl.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban told reporters he's doing everything he can to make sure his players can get to Cowboys Stadium next week healthy.

“We’ve done a good job of vaccinating our players. We’ve also done a good job of giving our players booster shots. I think we have over 90 percent of the players have gotten booster shots. They’ve really kind of bought in to trying to do everything they can to stay safe. There’s no guarantee. So, we want to use every protocol we can to help them stay safe,” Coach Saban said.

Two of Bama's coaches Bill O’Brien and Doug Marrone tested positive for COVID-19 and are away from the team recovering. Alabama players will have the next three days off to spend with family. Coach Saban is not worried about them being away from the program.

“We let our players go home for the break last year. We educate the families. We give them a care package with everything they need to stay safe,” Coach Saban said.

The Crimson Tide will face Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia will face Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Both games are next Friday, New Year’s Eve.