MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle resigned from his position on Monday. The move comes amid investigations into the company's Littoral Combat Ship Program.
Chief Financial Officer Rusty Murdaugh has been appointed as interim president of Mobile's largest private employer.
According to Austal, the investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Securities Exchange Commission, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission are focused on 'historical matters' of the LCS program before July 2016.
Perciavalle was named president of the shipbuilder in 2007 and oversaw the facility's growth to more than 4,000 employees.
