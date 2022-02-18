MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Thursday evening crash involving a pedestrian claimed the life of a 25-year-old Mobile woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Olivia N. Harrell was walking in the southbound lanes of McDonald Road about five miles south of the Mobile city limits when she was hit by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old of Theodore man around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Harrell died at an area hospital, authorities said.

Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.