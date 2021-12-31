MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Moss Point, Miss., man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Joshua D. Moorman, 40, was walking in the eastbound lane of Alabama 188 about four miles west of Bayou La Batre shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup. Moorman died at the scene.

Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate the crash.