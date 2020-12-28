MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A crash Monday morning in Mobile involved an SUV and a freight train, leaving the SUV up on its side.
This happened at the railroad tracks at Elmira and South Royal streets.
Mobile Fire-Rescue units responded. MFRD tells FOX10 News there was no one inside the SUV when they arrived on the scene.
FOX10 News is reaching out to other authorities for additional information, but there's no word yet on if anyone was injured.
