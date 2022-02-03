MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Crawfish season is only just starting, but crawfish sales are already hot.

At DIP Seafood Mudbugs on Dauphin Island Parkway they are constantly boiling up the Gulf Coast staple.

“We start processing, most of the time at 8:30 – 9 o’clock and we cook throughout the day, always have patches all day long,” said J.J. Saurage, Owner of DIP Seafood Mudbugs.

Saurage owns DIP Seafood Mudbugs. After 14 years in business, he knows crawfish do not love the cold.

Unfortunately, that is what Louisiana has been seeing which is where their crawfish come from.

“When that cold weather hits it holds that water temp so low, the crawfish don’t want to bite and what does bite is a lot of small crawfish that we don’t want on the market,” Saurage said.

Saurage says their crawfish supply took a hit last month and forced the price higher. Right now, it is $4.99 a pound cooked.

“In recent years you’re looking at between 5 and 6 dollars a pound this time of the year,” Saurage said. “So $4.99 is actually a good price, for a good crawfish.”

While customers would love to be paying less, they are willing to pay up for good food.

“It’s like a delicacy, I mean we got to have crawfish especially from being down the bayou,” said Barry Arebie.

On the pricing front, Saurage predicts it will only get lower from here.

“As we get into Mardi Gras and everything I think the price will start to fall,” Saurage said.

For many it cannot come soon enough as they await their first spicy bite this year.