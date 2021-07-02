CREOLA, Ala. --According to Creola Police, Heather Lynn Silvers, 34 of Chickasaw stole a truck from a person's home.

She then took police on a high speed chase on Highway 43 from Creola to Mount Vernon and ended on Radcliffe Road.

According to police, during the chase, she hit the concrete median which blew one of the tires and she continued to drive. She then spun out and hit an officer's car head on.

Speeds also topped at 100 mph.

Both the woman and the officer were not injured.

Silvers was later arrested and booked into jail.