With the rapid spread of the Coronavirus, many people are taking precautions by self-quarantining and practicing social distancing.
The elderly are especially encouraged to do so.
However, some of the elderly still need someone to run their errands and go shop for those essential items like their medicine, food, and water. Marisa Green, a local paralegal wants to help them.
"I think like being in a coastal community, like we kind of know the ground work, we know that we're going to fill our bathtubs with water. We know what kind of supplies we're going to get. We know how to cook things without a stove if we need to," Green said.
If you go into any given store, many of the shelves are completely empty. Those shelves probably were home to tissue paper, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, and water.
You almost have to search to find those items, making it even harder for the elderly who are out and about.
So, Green wants to do the ground work.
"Anyone that's a senior citizen, immunocompromised and needs assistance getting their groceries or supplies right now, I'm just willing to come to your house, get your list, get your payment, go get your groceries or supplies for you and then drop them off," she said.
Green posted this to Facebook:
"Hi Creola: if you are a senior citizen, immunocompromised, or anyone else who needs assistance with going grocery/supplies shopping right now because of COVID-19, please message me. I will pick up your shopping list and payment, drive to get your groceries/supplies for you, and drop them off.
I am not affiliated with any organization or church. I’m just your neighbor and I’m willing and able to help.
☎️251-289-0522"
Green is also looking for volunteers who would like to help her.
