MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The woman whose husband and boyfriend shot each other in Creola found herself behind bars on Thursday.

Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office told FOX10 News that Tracy Reeves showed up for an interview with investigators and appeared to be high. Deputies then searched her car and said they found meth.

Reeves was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The shooting happened Sunday night at Frank and Tracy Reeves' home on Skidmore Road.

According to investigators, Tracy told her husband that she thought there was an intruder in the house. Frank Reeves armed himself and found

Michael Amacker in the home, deputies said. Amacker was also armed and the two men shot each other.

Boyfriend wounded in Creola shootout booked into jail after release from hospital CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) -- The man accused of being in a shootout with his girlfriend's husband is now behind bars.

Detectives said they learned that Amacker was the boyfriend of Tracy Reeves for over a year and she had been allowing him to secretly live in the house. Frank Reeves had no knowledge of Amacker staying inside his home, according to MCSO.

Amacker was charged with attempted murder and taken to jail after his release from the hospital on Wednesday.

Captain Burch said Amacker and Tracy Reeves were high on methamphetamines at the time of the shooting.