Crews at hazmat spill near Austal USA in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Fire-Rescue Hazmat team responded to a wreck near Austal USA.
According to fire department spokesman Steven Millhouse, a vehicle carrying about 800 gallons of a chemical overturned on Addsco Road near Dunlap Drive. Investigators said they are working to figure out how much of the chemical leaked out of the vehicle.
One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Millhouse said he is not sure of the extent of that person's injuries.
