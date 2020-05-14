MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A fire danger alert has been issued for 15 counties in South Alabama, including Mobile and Baldwin. This as the Alabama Forestry Commission and area fire fighters continue to battle a wildfire off Deakle Road.
Fire fighters battling it from the ground and with ALEA's and a National Guard Blackhawk dumping water from above.
For the second day in a row the fire managed to jump the containment line in the northwest portion of the fire area. As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday it was 40% contained and covered roughly 450 acres according the Alabama Forestry Commission.
Residents living off Deakle Road say it's been a rough week with sleepless nights.
"It's been a constant up and down all day and night watching for hot spots flaring up," said Danny Pritchett.
Pritchett spent the better part of Tuesday protecting his home -- fighting off the fire with a water hose.
"The flames were as high as those pine trees over there... it sounded like a tornado coming through. And embers were going everywhere -- it would start little spots. It started a couple of brush piles on fire in my yard," said Pritchett. "It was terrifying -- if you want to know the truth. That old house was built when I was 16 years old. Rough cut lumber and it's all pine knot -- so if it ever catches on fire there's no putting it out."
Pritchett praises the work of the fire fighters, who continue to answer the calls for help.
"This fire is back up over here... about an hour and a half ago I got them back out here and got that put out. As long as this wind is blowing like this and no rain... it's going to keep popping up," said Pritchett.
Alabama Forestry officials say the high winds are expected to be a challenge on Friday as they plan to send the choppers back up to dump more water.
