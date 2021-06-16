MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If your commute takes you near Broad Street and Dauphin -- you've been detouring for quite some time around all that construction.

It's usually one of the busiest stretches connecting downtown to midtown. The only traffic it's seen lately - construction crews.

"They've been working under the ground for the last month or so... Now you are going to see that surface work going on," explained Jennifer Greene, City of Mobile Director of Programs and Project Management.

Now that they've updated utility lines, Greene says you'll start to see some noticeable progress as they get the street ready to pave. It will eventually connect to the new roundabout at Canal and Broad Street and have the same landscaped look.

It's all part of the $14-million dollar "Complete Street Project." Freshly poured sidewalks are starting to take shape on the east side of Broad Street.

"Once complete, you'll see modernized street surfaces, including bike lanes, new sidewalks, with ADA compliant ramps," explained Greene. "Everyone has been extremely patient -- and we're really looking forward to getting the road open and having everyone able to walk, ride their bike and drive their car."

They hope to have Dauphin Street back open to traffic at some point in mid to late July and are gearing up to start work where Broad Street meets Government Street.

"We are working really carefully to have that work done at night so it will be least disruptive as possible and that will be after the summer holidays," said Greene.

This phase of the project on track to be finished before the end of the year -- weather permitting.

The next phase is from Broad Street up to MLK to connect it to Three Mile Creek and Greenway Trail. It's currently in the design phase and should get started after the first of the year. The timeline on that project is about 18 months.