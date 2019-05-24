It's no secret that Shirley Dunklin loves her job. She's been directing traffic, helping students cross a busy Old Shell Rd. for nine years at Phillips Preparatory School.
“Waving, and speaking and hollering at everybody and they hollering back at me...enjoying one another,” Shirley Dunklin tells FOX10 News.
Whether she's saying hello, or waiving goodbye, as she helps to make sure her 'babies' have a safe route to class -- people say Mrs. Dunklin always has a smile.
“It's great because it's what we teach our students...to be positive...to be caring...and that's the way she is,” explains Brenda Hartzog, Phillips Preparatory School Principal.
Her job title is school crossing guard, but to the parents she is so much more, as Kenee LaCoste told FOX10 News anchor Lenise Ligon, "Well when you're riding back and forth with either a disgruntled toddler, or a grumpy teenager...even the kids kind of sit up and smile because they know Mrs. Shirley is going to give them that wave everyday. It brightens everyone's day."
To the students at Phillips Preparatory School, Mrs. Dunklin is affectionately known as the crossing guard who's never has a bad day.
“I love her, she is amazing rain or shine she always has a smile on her face," Toni Brown, Phillips Preparatory School Student said.
While students and teachers will spend the summer recharging for the fall, Mrs. Dunklin will certainly be thinking about them.
“I am honored and so thankful that you are doing this story on her because, often times we only hear of bad things happening in this community and so kudos to you for doing a positive story,” Hartzog added.
Mrs. Dunklin won crossing guard of the year several years ago. She says it;s not about the accolades, she just enjoying with children.
“When I am out here I am really not myself...because I am allowing God to use me and when he uses me I let others see him within me and I that way I show a lot of love to them and I receive it back from them”
