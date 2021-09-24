THEODORE Ala, (WALA) In a statement Mobile police have provided more details after their investigation into a crossing guard that was struck by a vehicle near Theodore High School Friday morning.

The statement reads as follows:

"On Friday, September 24, 2021, at approximately 7:22 a.m., police responded to Theodore High School, 6201 Swedetown Road North, in reference to a school crossing guard being struck by an automobile. Upon arrival, officers located the crossing guard on the ground. The driver who hit the victim stated he could not see the victim because of the glare coming off from the sun, hitting his windshield. When he hit the crossing guard at a low speed, he slammed on breaks and attempted to help her. The crossing guard was transported to the hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening."